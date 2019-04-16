IG Lauds Ambode over Support to Police, Other Security Agencies

The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Adamu Mohammed yesterday paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode over recent cases of extra-judicial killings recorded in the state, and commended Ambode for the massive support to police and other security agencies in the state, saying the successes recorded in keeping the state safe would not have been possible if not for the support of the governor.

“I want to thank Governor Ambode for all his support to the members of the Nigerian Police in Lagos State. Without the support of the Governor, I think the successes we recorded in the State, would not have been possible. The Governor is the Chief Security Officer in the State and all his policies towards fighting crime have been implemented by the Nigerian Police Force and we felt this is the time to come and thank him,” Mohammed said

Responding, Governor Ambode commended the IG for taking it upon himself to promptly address the extra-judicial killings in the state personally, despite his responsibilities across the country, saying it shows responsiveness and seriousness with which the issue was being handled by the police chief.

“I want to commend the IG for this visit. Beyond the fact that this is a courtesy visit and like he has said, he is coming promptly to address the issue of extra-judicial killings that have actually taken place in the last few weeks.

“So, for the IG to come promptly himself to address issues that relate to public feelings about SARS and actually talking to the officers and men, that means he is taking the responsiveness within the Nigerian Police seriously before we start to address extra issues that border on the citizens. So, I like to commend him on that act of responsiveness and also say that it is what we should emulate in dealing with management issues that relate with our officers.

“I empathise with the IG because last week, he was in Zamfara; today he is in Lagos and tomorrow he would be in other places. Policing Nigeria is a big challenge but again he is up to the task and we wish him well in his assignment,” Ambode said.

He said with just 33,000 officers policing a population of about 24 million in Lagos, the police was already overstretched, but assured that the state government would continue to support the Police and other security agencies to ensure that they carry out their duties lawfully and also to have the human face needed to continue to uphold peace and unity in the country.

Ambode commended police chiefs and officers in the state, saying it was on record that they have contributed to the massive improvement in making the State safe in the last four years.

“When we came in May 29, 2015, we had a tripod that we actually believed this government would work on – security, job creation and then infrastructural development. It is on record and I want to make it clear also that the Nigerian Police and other security agencies have actually contributed successfully to one of those tripod and you would have seen that there has been a lot of improvement in the security of lives and property in Lagos State in the last four years,” he said.