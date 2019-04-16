FBNQuest Trustees to Host Islamic Estate Planning Clinic

FBNQuest Trustees, a subsidiary of FBN Holdings, which is dedicated to providing Trust solutions to individuals, corporate and government institutions, is set to host an Islamic Estate Planning Clinic, on the 28th of April, 2019 in Abuja, Nigeria. This forum aims to educate Muslims about the importance of Estate Planning in line with Islamic laws.

The Islamic Estate Planning Clinic will be hosted by Mr. Adekunle Awojobi, Managing Director FBNQuest Trustees,and facilitated by renowned Islamic financial Scholar, Dr. Bashir Umar,an Imam at Al- Furqan Mosque in Kano and Director at Centre for Islamic Civilisation and Inter-Faith Dialogue, BUK. He is also amember of the CBN FRACE. The session will address topics on Islamic Trust (Waqaf), Islamic Will (Wasiyyah), Zakat,Hibah, Takaful, and Sukuk; underscoring the importance of an Islamic plan to Muslims, as highlighted from the Qur’an and its interpretations in the Sunnah and Hadith.

FBNQuest Trustees will also share insights on managing conventional Estate Plans, which is targeted at ensuring the preservation of legacies.