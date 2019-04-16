Alleged Tax Evasion: Court Renews Okocha’s Arrest Warrant

An Igbosere High Court in Lagos yesterday renewed a bench warrant for the arrest of a former Super Eagles Captain, Austine Jay Jay Okocha, over alleged tax evasion.

Justice Adedayo Akintoye extended the warrant, earlier issued on Jan. 29, following an application made by the Lagos State Prosecutor, Mr. Yusuf Sule.

Sule told the court that Okocha was yet to settle out of court a 2017 alleged income tax evasion charge.

The prosecutor said that Okocha had also failed to appear in court since Oct. 5, 2017, when the case first came up.

However, Okocha was not in court and was not represented by any lawyer.

Sule also said that Okocha had made contact with the Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS).

He said: “The defendant is trying to settle, but is yet to make any payment.

“In the circumstances, we will be asking for a further date.”

Granting the application, Justice Akintoye ruled: “Bench Warrant is to continue against the defendant.

“Case is adjourned until May 28 for further directions.”

Earlier, the prosecutor had filed a three-count charge against Okocha on June 6, 2017, accusing him of: “Failure to furnish return of income for tax purposes with the LIRS, and failure to pay income tax.

“The offences contravene Section 56(a) and (b) of the Lagos State Revenue Administration Law No. 8 of 2006 and Section 94 (1) of the Personal Income Tax Act Cap P8 Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004 (As Amended)”.