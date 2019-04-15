Infinix Mobility Launches New Smartphone

Nosa Alekhuogie

Infinix Mobility Limited has launched its S4 with 32MP Artificial Intelligence (AI) selfie camera, designed to enable lovers of smartphones to live the smart lifestyle they desire.

The phone also comes with a 6.2’ H.D+ waterdrop display screen, a triple rear camera for better portrait images, a fast octa-core processor, a 4000mAh battery power and an upgraded XOS 5.0 software for a seamless operation experience.

Infinix said it was ready to assert its authority in the competitive smartphone market providing its customers with an empowerment device that would not just elevate the user’s selfie skills, but also help position them on the spotlight.

The launch of the product was witnessed by stakeholders within the entertainment, fashion and tech industry amongst others.

The S4 is all about creating the ultimate superior selfie for a purpose. When a selfie is taken on the S4, it is expressed elegantly and is capable of elevating the user from a rising star to being part of the golden generation.

Other features of the phone include the advanced 5P optical lens, which gives the best contrast and resolution ratios for optimal image refinement. The triple rear camera (13MP+8MP+2MP), permits the capturing of far wider angles than what is normally possible with an ordinary dual camera. The triple cameras are responsible for depth, distance and field of view respectively, with the S4 allowing for up to 120°capture.

Speaking at the launch event, Global Head, Infinix Mobility, Benjamin Jiang, said the Infinix S4 has a remarkable selfie camera and in this era of digitalization, serves as the perfect tool to help the user actualize their aspirations

“The amazing possibilities are endless with the S4 and its features from the 32MP AI selfie camera, 6.2 H.D+ waterdrop display, 4000mAh battery, triple rear camera can empower and propel its user to great heights notwithstanding their area of expertise,” Jiang said.

The S4 has infused an algorithm that can detect up to 1024 data points on the face, significantly increasing its facial detection accuracy. The face unlock function in combination with the fingerprint lock technology, together provide solid security for all the data stored in the device, Jiang added.

Infinite Mobility also unveiled the Hot 7 Pro smartphone, which it described as the smartphone for powerful entertainment which comes with two front facing cameras and two rear cameras giving the user an avenue to capture great images from different perspectives.