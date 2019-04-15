Edo Acting Gov Assures Bendel Insurance’s Survival in NPFL

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Edo State Acting Governor, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu, has assured fans of Bendel Insurance Football Club that the team will not be relegated from the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL).

Shaibu gave the assurance while addressing journalists at the end of the match between Bendel Insurance and Remo Stars of Sagamu at the weekend in Benin City, which ended in a goalless draw.

The acting governor said he was optimistic that Bendel Insurance FC will not be relegated, attributing the outcome of the game to poor officiating.

“I want to assure the fans of Bendel Insurance to keep faith alive. We will not go on relegation; this I know for sure. We have been faced by bad officiating, which made us look like the visiting team in our home. We will report these issues to the Nigeria Referees Association,” he said.

He urged the Nigeria Referees Association to ensure that only capable hands are allowed to officiate matches.

Remo Star’s Head Coach, Daniel Ogunmodede expressed satisfaction with the goalless draw while commending his players for the result.

Ogunmodede said his players’ performance was as a result of the team’s position on the league table.

He said that his players did a great job, stating “They all fought like lions. They wanted to win the game.”