Golden Moments as Mo Abudu Receives Medaille D’Honneur in Cannes

Nigeria’s very own Mo Abudu made history in faraway France on Monday as she was honoured with the prestigious Medaille d’Honneur. She was one of only four winners of the 2019 edition. This award not only makes her the first Nigerian and African recipient, but it also marked her official coming out party as a global television influencer.

With this mighty feat, Mo has once again demonstrated that in the comity of women in the domestic television industry, she has no precedent and no peers. The Media Personality, Talk Show Host, TV producer, Human Resource Consultant and founder of EbonyLife TV is in a league of her own.

Ageless with the kind of beauty that makes a mockery of time, Mo Abudu bestrides the entertainment industry like a colossus, fusing traditionally disparate elements together to form a unique brand. The Moments with Mo anchor certainly had her moment in Paris. As she received her prestigious award in recognition of her giant strides in television, her wide and unabashed grin was evidence of her great pleasure.

The business mogul can now add this shining new award to her glittering trophy cabinet. Other accolades that have come her way include honorary degrees from prominent schools and entrepreneur of the year awards. She also regularly features in every top most powerful women list.

Mo is one of those people for whom everything turns to gold. Despite being a comparative neophyte in the film industry, she already boasts the title of highest grossing Nigerian movie in history. EbonyLife Films launched a few years ago, is the producer of rip-roaring romantic thriller, The Wedding Party, which shattered all manner of box office records.