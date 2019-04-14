Eko Hotel Promotes Eco-friendly Culture, to Host Art Contest on Earth Day

Demola Ojo

The Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos has stated its determination to invest considerably to ensure a more eco-friendly culture is embedded into the daily operation of its business.

As part of its “Going Green” drive, it will be hosting an art competition for pupils across selected schools in Lagos on April 22, which is globally recognized as Earth Day.

With travellers consistently seeking accommodation that supports eco-friendly initiatives, the hotel – which hosts over 500 clients a year – is introducing environmentally conscious elements and attitudes to running its operations.

According to a statement by the hotel’s management, “We see great opportunity in building capacity in an area that improves the personal welfare of guests, their families and our society more broadly.”

The eco-friendly painting contest is conceived to encourage students create a piece of art inspired by nature, and reflecting a society that promotes innovative and sustainable waste management, energy and water conservation.

The visual arts challenge is open to selected secondary schools in Eti-Osa local government for students aged 12 – 15 in public and private schools. Of the selected 20 participating schools, 10 will be shortlisted to partake in the grand finale.

Shortlisted artists and their guardians will be treated to a two-day all-expense paid, activity filled weekend at the hotel leading up to April 22, while winners will leave with cash prizes.

According to the management of the hotel, “Staff have undergone weeks of training and re-orientation to make them environmentally responsible and conscious of how we affect our environment.

“They are being equipped with the necessary tools required to aid them in leading the change towards an eco-friendly hotel and they are championing the eco–friendly drive with keen interest.

“Energy consumption has significantly reduced, several water conservation practices have been adopted, utensils and amenities are being replaced with biodegradable options, and hundreds of children are being sensitized on the need to reduce our carbon footprint.”