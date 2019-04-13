Sam Ogrih Emerges Nigeria’s Real Estate Entrepreneur of the Year

Nigeria’s leading Real Estate mogul and Managing Director of Delta Mega Trend, Mr. Sam Ogrih, has been voted Nigeria’s Real Estate Entrepreneur of the Year by the CEOs Club Network, the world’s oldest and largest association for CEOs of large corporate organizations.

Mr. Ogrih, an accountant turned builder, was voted Real Estate Entrepreneur of the Year for his unique innovation and approach to real estate development – promoting real estate as an investment that provides huge returns on investment for subscribers.

In his letter to Mr. Orgih, the Chief Executive Officer, CEOs Club Network Nigeria, Dr. Elvis Enyioko, stated that the association recognised Ogrih’s outstanding contribution to the Real Estate industry in Nigeria, which include building smart and secure housing estates in Delta and Lagos States.

Mr. Ogrih will be presented with the award during the Leadership Impact & Sustainability Forum, billed to hold on the 18th April 2019 in Abuja, Nigeria, under the chairmanship of Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, former United Nations Under Secretary-General/Special Adviser on Africa and Founder/Chairman, Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy & Development (SCDDD).

Sam Ogrih, founded Delta Mega Trend – a Real Estate Development and Civil Engineering works company, in 2009, to help bridge the housing and infrastructure deficit in the country. With offices in Delta, Lagos, and Abuja, the company has gained a reputation for blending excellence and profitability for discerning real estate investors.

The company’s ongoing real estate development in Warri, Delta State, has in the last three years recorded significant upsurge in price and profitability for investors. It has also been rated the largest and safest real estate development in the South-South part of Nigerian.

CEO Clubs Nigeria is the national chapter of CEO Clubs Network, the world’s oldest and largest association for CEOs of large corporate organisations, operating in 50 nations with over 25,000 business leaders as members globally. As premier business networking organisation, whose membership is by invitation only, CEO Clubs Nigeria provides members access to international markets, introduce foreign investors to the Nigeria business environment, and holds regular exclusive events in Nigeria and other cities of the world, providing platform for international business leaders to meet their Nigeria counterparts for mutually beneficial exchanges.