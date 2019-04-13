Kewalram Chanrai now Sole Distributor of Jeep, Fiat, Dodge, Chrysler Brands

Kewalram Chanrai Group is now the sole franchise representatives of FCA auto brands in Nigeria and has right to distribute all Fiat, Jeep and Chrysler automobile brands in the country, officials of the group said in a statement.

The FCA Group is the renowned manufacturer of premium Italian and American auto brands such as Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler, Ram, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Maserati, amongst others.

The automobiles such as the Jeep Wrangler, Jeep Compass, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT version, Dodge Durango, Fiat Tipo, Fiat Pickup and the Ram Open back are already on display at the purpose-built showroom in Victoria Island, Lagos, solely dedicated to these brands. The company says more models would be added.

The company also plans to spread the presence of the brands to other parts of the country using its already established branch network.

The acquisition of marketing rights for the world renowned automobiles is a major boost to Kewalram Chanrai’s reputation as a diverse conglomerate with strong presence in 12 countries including Nigeria. It has a distribution history spanning over 150 years.

As part of its repositioning strategy to ensure dominance in the market, the company has strengthened it’s after sales services for enhanced service delivery.

Officials said outstanding after-sales personnel have been trained by the manufacturers’ technical staff to render seamless after-sales services for all the brands. “We don’t just sell, we ensure effective after-sales services.”

The statement said Chanrai was chosen as the exclusive distributor for the FCA brands in the country because of its strong pedigree in automobile businesss, as well as its firm commitment to the provision of after-sales service.

Fiat Group, the Italian auto maker had in 2014 acquired 100% ownership in Chrysler Group, the American premium car company in a move that integrated the financial and the technical aspects of the two groups into one. The merger created a multi-national organisation that operates in more than 140 countries.

Jeep is a world class brand that has been in production for more than seven decades. Specialising only in Sports Utility Vehicles, its models like the Wrangler, Grand Cherokee, Patriot, Compass have dominated the SUV market for many decades.

The brand has benefitted from renowned luxury car makers from Europe, making the brand one of the best in the market.

Dodge Brand is one of the popular brands in the world. A member of the revered Chrysler family and now Fiat Group, Dodge specialises in the production of Sports Utility Vehicles, passenger cars, large pickup and multi-purpose vehicles. Some of its products include the Durango SUV, Neon sedan, Dakota pickup and minivan.

Chrysler brand boasts of products like PT Cruiser, Town and Country minivan etc.

The Fiat brand is one of European brands. It is renowned for making affordable durable cars, especially mini cars and compact sedans. Its newly introduced small pickup is fast becoming the toast of pickup buyers across the globe. The Fiat Group is a big player in the luxury car segment with brands like Alfa Romeo and Maserati. Officials said with these array of models Nigerians are in for the best and widest range from the Kewalram Chanrai Group.