Saraki Releases Details of N’Assembly Budget

Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, Friday made the National Assembly budget public saying a total of N139.5 billion was budgeted for the legislative body in 2018.

Saraki, who took to his twitter handle @SP Nigeria, gave a breakdown of the budget to include N57.42 billion for House of Reoresentatives; N35.58 billion for Senate; National Assembly office got N15.38 billion and N10.20 billion was voted for legislative aides.

Others include N1.14 billion for service wide vote; N2.73 billion for National Assembly Commission and N4.37 billion for National Assembly Legislative Institute.

Nigeria’s budget watchdog, BudgetIT, had of recent criticised the leadership of the National Assembly for failing to make public the annual budget of the legislative body for necessary public criticism.

