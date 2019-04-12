Firm Celebrates Women Through Empowerment

Ayodeji Ake

As part of its own way of recognising and appreciating women in the society, Rite Foods Ltd, recently held an exhibition program in Lagos, for scores of female entrepreneurs, as an avenue of empowering and networking.

Speaking at the maiden of the event themed ‘Food, Drinks and Her’, Managing director, Rite Foods Ltd, Seleem Adegunwa noted that the company has derived so much pleasure in empowering women as it equals empowering a generation and impacting the society.

He said: “It is a pleasure to be standing here, my gaze running through the length and breadth of this hall, seeing what first began as a thought on how we at Rite Foods Ltd could celebrate our women specially in this month of March, which begat this amazing event; the march exhibition.

“Many societies still have a long journey in the appreciation of women empowerment and the impact on society. It cannot be over emphasised that what women teach, has a positive and what they do not teach has a negative impact on the society, the country, hence generations.

“As a food and beverage company, it was natural that our thoughts gravitated towards the idea of recognising, celebrating and ultimately, empowering female, food and drinks entrepreneurs, by providing a platform where they can showcase their entrepreneurial spirit, network among themselves for positive alignments for future successes and most importantly, have fun while doing it.”

Speaking further, Adegunwa lauded the female panelists at the event and all females in attendance for selflessly being present to share from their wealth of knowledge and personal experiences.

“I am certain, many will get new information for the next step in their business. Of course, Food, Drinks and Her is not just about exhibiting products and services, buying, selling and talking business. It is about having fun as well,” he added.

Speaking in the same vein of empowerment, the Business Director, Rite Foods Ltd, Yetunde Jack emphasised that the main idea of the event is to celebrate and empower women for gender equality.

“We are empowering women to bring to the forefront their businesses. It’s not about products because it is just talking a second place in the whole thing. We don’t have any control whatsoever but about empowering women and gender equality. And we created a free platform for them to display their businesses” she said.