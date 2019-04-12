Akada Children’s Book Festival Looms

Children's Book Author, Why Do You Wash Your Hand, Talabi

Yinka Olatunbosun

Akada Children’s Book Festival is set to celebrate children’s literacy and the joy of reading on April 27 at the British Council, Ikoyi. This one-day festival is a cheering parade of children’s books and is targeted at children, parents, guardians, teachers, authors of children literature and publishers.

It is a festival of storytellers and illustrators to be held inside the sprawling garden. Convened by OlubunmiAbiderin Talabi, the founding publisher at Clever Clogs Books, the initiative is driven towards sustaining a healthy literary lifestyle from childhood. The festival features a 20-minute workshop for children treasure hunt, play area, pop-up library, face painting; arts and crafts, soft skills and master classes for parents and teachers.

Clever Clogs Books has published excellent children literature especially picture books such as, “Diary of a Toddler,” “Kobold the Antelope,” “Tobi Visits the Conservatory,” and“Why Do You Wash Your Hands?”

