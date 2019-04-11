Two Injured as Hausa Labourers, Edo Youths Clash

Adibe Emenyonuin Benin City

Two persons have been hospitalised following a clash between Hausa labourers and youths of Idunwin-Ehigie at Egba junction along the Benin-Auchi expressway.

The injured persons were identified as Osas, who is a Vulcanizer and Hameed.

Consequently, a mosque and the Nasrul Lahi Fatih Society (NAFSAT) Education Centre in the area were vandalised.

The Hausa boys involved in the attack were those who gather at the Egba junction on the expressway, looking for menial jobs to do.

The Hausa labourers were said to have gathered at the junction last Tuesday when Osas, one of the injured, and other youths asked them to leave the place for another.

The labourers who were armed with their working tools such as cutlasses, shovels and diggers resisted them and in the melee, Osas was stabbed.

Other youths angered by Osas’ injury attacked the labourers which made motorists and shop owners scampered for safety.

The Edo youths allegedly chased the Hausa labourers away.

Chairman of NAFSAT Benin-city branch, Dr. Isiaka Mustapha, who led other members to ascertain the level of destruction, said the perpetrators would be arrested.

However, Odionwere (village head) of the community, Pa. John Aghimien, said the daily increase of the Hausa labourers is causing problem in the community.

Aghimien said they were armed and taken over the junction in search of jobs.

Edo State Police spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident, said three persons have been arrested, adding that peace has been restored to the community.

However, checks have showed that many shop owners were still afraid of opening their shops while the labourers have not been seen around the junction.