Provide Good Facilities at NYSC Orientation Camps, DG Appeals to State Govts

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, has expressed concern over the standard of facilities provided at the permanent orientation camps across the country.

Accordingly, he has tasked the various state governments to improve on the facilities at their permanent orientation camps for corps members in order to meet the mandate of the service

Kazaure, who is on a nationwide tour of orientation camps for corps members across the country, gave the charge during the visit to the Akwa Ibom State orientation camp at Ikot Itie Udung in Nsit Atai Local Government Area of the state on Thursday.

The DG, who was represented by the Director, Research, Planning and Statistics, Mrs Victoria Okakwu, said that the provision of facilities in the camp was the direct responsibility of state governments and urged them to do the needful.

“The provision of adequate facilities in all orientation camps is the responsibility of state government.

“We will intensify efforts to get Akwa Ibom State Government to see the need to do the needful and improve on the facilities in this camp to meet the required standard.

“While I was going round, I discussed with the state coordinator to interface with the state government to provide a befitting camp facilities as it is in Delta State,” Kazaure stated.

Addressing the corps members, the Director General called on the corps members to remain patriotic in delivering their services to the fatherland as they have no other country than Nigeria.

He advised the corps members to embrace the skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme to become entrepreneurs and create jobs instead of waiting for non-available white collar jobs after their service year.

Kazaure warned them against indulging in illegal activities during the service year, stressing that the scheme has mechanism to punish erring corps members and reward excellence.

“Be law abiding and disciplined; take your training very seriously. When you are at the right place, doing the right thing, desert will turn to water fountain for you,” he added

The state coordinator of the NYSC, Mr Julius Amusan, disclosed that 2,091 corps members have been registered during the 2019 Batch A orientation exercise.

Giving a breakdown of the number, he said 1,064 are male, while 1,027 are female, adding that 107 corps members have been considered for instant relocation.

He said that the scheme in the state would continue to appeal to the state government to see the need to complete the on-going 250 capacity hostel block, toilets and bath rooms.

Amusan lamented that the camp over the years relied on generating plant to provide electricity in the camp.

“In spite of reaching out to Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) by paying for energy upfront, we have not enjoyed corresponding response from them.

“In fact, we have only enjoyed supply from them for three hours since the commencement of the orientation course,” he said.

He told the DG that the camp clinic was operating optimally with the support of personnel from the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH).