FIFA Officials Arrive for Women’s World Cup Trophy Tour

Officials from world football-ruling body, FIFA have arrived in Nigeria with the original FIFA Women’s World Cup for a trophy tour scheduled for today in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Acting President of the NFF, Seyi Akinwunmi received the officials in company with Ademola Olajire (Director of Communications), Sunday Okayi (Assistant Director, Competitions), Ruth David (Head of Women’s Football), Emmanuel Adesanya (Competitions) and other federation officials.

While Nicole Fisch (lead for women’s football project) and Sarai Bareman (chief women’s football officer) flew into Abuja aboard an Ethiopian Airline flight, Vanessa Marques (lead for marketing project) arrived aboard an Emirates Airline flight.

The Women’s World Cup trophy is on a tour of all 24 countries qualified to participate at the 8th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals taking place in nine cities in France between 7th June and 7th July this year.

African champions Nigeria, Cameroon and South Africa will represent Africa at the championship, with the Super Falcons the only African country to have taken part in all editions of the competition to date, and one of only seven countries worldwide with that special stripe.

The trophy will be received during a welcome ceremony at the Conference Room of the Sports Minister at the National Stadium, Abuja this morning, before the train moves to the Transcorp Hilton Hotel for a couple of video documentaries, an address by the NFF’s Acting President and photo sessions.

Akinwunmi will be joined at the ceremony by Chairman of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, NFF Management officials and directors in the Sports Ministry.

Some players of the Super Falcons, who returned from a two-match tour of Spain on Tuesday afternoon, pupils from two schools within the Abuja metropolis as well as media representatives and other stakeholders will also be part of the event.