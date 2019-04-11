Ericsson Highlights Future Networks

Ericsson will be the official ICT partner of the upcoming 5G MENA 2019, the largest event in the MENA region to focus on advancing and commercializing 5G networks. Under the theme ‘Enabling the Connected Society’, the event is taking place in Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Dubai from April 7 – 9, 2019.

Over the course of three days at 5G MENA 2019, Ericsson experts will spotlight technologies enabling and driving 5G for new services, applications and industries, the role of the core and virtualization in 5G investment as well as advancing network operations through analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI). A keynote address by the Head of Networks, Ericsson Middle East and Africa, Chafic Traboulsi, will reveal the most promising 5G use cases and identify commercialization strategies in 5G deployments.

From 5G standardization to today’s commercialization, Ericsson has been a key player in making 5G networks a commercial reality. It is working closely with partners across the world and has a large number of Memorandums of Understandings – helping service providers to improve their existing consumer business and address previously untapped value chains in the digitalization of industries.