‘Ease of Doing Business Will Promote Good Governance’

By Emma Okonji

The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) has said efforts by the federal government policy to improve Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria will enhance good governance.

Senior Special Assistant to President Mohammadu Buhari on Trade and Investment, and member of PEBEC, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole said this recently, after the launch of an app by the federal government.

According to Oduwole, the PEBEC regulatory conversations series, which began in September 2018, was aimed at promoting good governance, integrity and sound practices in Nigeria through dialogue between the public and private sectors, designed to achieve best regulatory practices.

“The third Regulatory Conversations (RC3.0) focused on the activities of PEBEC and its operational arm, the Enabling Business Environment Secretariat (EBES), charged with the realisation of the initiatives.

Oduwole said it was considered that PEBEC should work with agencies to engage specific identification of a number of nationally relevant parameters; be inclusive of omitted sectors, particularly oil and gas, which have such significant impact on the economy as a whole; consider a separate monitoring and enforcement mechanism outside of the agencies, in tandem with compliance officers from within MDAs, for greater accountability and performance compliance with initiative requirements; among others.

She said it was however important for the business community to recognise the importance of mutual compliance with processes, procedures and standards, and to also commit to operating their businesses within an improved business environment.