Reconstruction of Ogbemudia Stadium ‘ll Boost Sports Devt, Say Edo Acting Gov

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Edo State Acting Governor, Mr. Philip Shaibu, has assured stakeholders in the state’s sport that the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium being renovated by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration would be delivered in time to drive sports development in the state.

Shaibu disclosed this when he led members of the state’s Executive Council to the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium to inspect the pace and standard of ongoing reconstruction work at the complex in Benin City.

He said considerable work has also been done at the swimming pool and lawn tennis sections of the stadium, adding, “The work is of good standard. The main bowl, lawn tennis court, swimming pool are being worked on according to plan. The new stadium is bigger than what it used to be and we are meeting up our timeline.”

Shaibu noted that professionals were engaged to rebuild the stadium, while locals were employed to provide unskilled labour in carrying out minimal works which require less supervision.

The contractor handling the project, Mr Olanrewaju Adeleke, said the work on all sections of the stadium would be fully ready by December 2019, adding that the rains would not affect the pace of work.

“We will be able to meet up with the deadline for completion of the stadium. The rains will be helpful to grow natural grass on the field and not stop work,” he added.