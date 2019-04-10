NTTF Ratifies Federation’s 2019 Draft Constitution

*Nigeria, Egypt qualify for ITTF World Junior Championships

Olawale Ajimotokan and Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Nigerian Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) has ratified the federation’s draft constitution for 2019 that will enable it move the sport forward and enhance the lots of players and administrators.

The President of NTTF, Ishaku Tikon in his welcome address at the maiden edition of NTTF General Assembly in Abuja, said the ratification of the federation’s draft constitution would address issues which were not attended to and also meet up with the April, 30, 2019 deadline set by the Federal Ministry of Sports.

Tikon, who spoke on the issue of funding, commended the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports for its help.

He said: “We are expected in this assembly to address issues that concern the federation that have not been attended to, such as funding. The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports has tried, it has been the one supporting us. When they are not available, we go round to see how we can come up with something but later on they always see how they can help. They have been there for us.”

He said that mass grassroots sports participation and involvement is the catalyst for sports development.

Tikon also appealed to state association chairmen to key into the federation’s vision of grassroots sports development drive by organising tournaments in their respective states annually.

Speaking further, he said the federation is ready to partner and support any state that will be organising competitions with logistics and equipment.

He said many senior and junior players have been exposed to ITTF Pro Tours and competitions to improve on their World and Africa rankings.

The NTTF in conjunction with the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) will hold the Olympic Solidarity Course in June, 2019 for 15 Nigerian coaches, who have attend the ITTF Level 1 coaching certification to further enhance their experience. The course is to be conducted by ITTF Course Instructor.

Meanwhile, for making the final of the team event at the ongoing ITTF African Junior and Cadet Championships, Nigeria and Egypt have secured their places at this year’s World Junior Championships (WJC) holding in Thailand.

In the boys’ semifinal tie, Nigeria had an easy 3-0 win over Togo while Egypt was made to work hard for their 3-1 victory over Tunisia.

For the girls’ clash, Egypt recorded an emphatic victory over Tunisia but Nigeria had to give their best against the Mauritians to be sure of their spot in Thailand.

Today, the battle for the gold medal will be between Nigeria and Egypt in the boys and girls’ finale.