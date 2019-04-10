Loyalist College, Grace School Sign MoU for a Year Programme in Nigeria

Ogechukwu Obi

Loyalist College, Canada has signed a curriculum partnership agreement with Grace School, Lagos, Nigeria. The agreement, which has been described as the first of its kind between an Ontario college and a Nigerian secondary school, provides Nigerian students the opportunity to earn the first year of a Loyalist Business Diploma in Nigeria before transitioning to the college‘s Belleville Campus to complete their programme.

Grace School, in collaboration with Loyalist College of Applied Art and Technology, Ontario, Canada, had launched the admission programme to enable Nigerian students seeking opportunities to study abroad achieve their desire at a reduced rate.

Speaking at the event, the President, Loyalist College, Dr. Ann Marie Vaughan said: “We are pleased to work with Grace School to make Loyalist a destination for Nigerian students to acquire employability and life skills that prepare them to succeed in their future careers. Through inclusive student life experiences and empowered learning environments, Nigerian students contribute to our vibrant student body and cross-cultural understanding.”

According to her, in the second year, the students have the option to transfer into the three-year Business Administration, Accounting, and Advanced Diploma programme, adding that graduates that wish to build on their diploma can earn a Bachelor of Commerce degree in just two additional years through the Business-Accounting – UOIT BCOM Stream programme or pursue one of several one-year Loyalist postgraduate certificate programmes.

Marie added that Loyalist College is Ontario’s destination college, empowering students, faculty, staff, and partners through experiential, industry cluster-based education, training and applied research programmes. She said the college provides job-ready graduates for and knowledge transfer to industry and the community.

“When it comes to Ontario college graduates getting jobs, Loyalist is the top college in the province, according to KPI results, released November 2018. Of 2016-17 Loyalist graduates, 90.8 per cent were employed within six months after graduation. Located on more than 200 acres in the beautiful Bay of Quinte region, the college is perfectly positioned between Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal. Loyalist offers more than 70 full-time diploma, certificate and apprenticeship programmes in biosciences, building sciences, business, community service, health and wellness, media studies, public safety, and skilled trades,” Marie said.

The Executive Director, Grace School, Mrs. Tokunbo Edun said the school is proud to be associated with Loyalist College and delighted to serve as its representative in Nigeria. “This partnership provides quality education with affordable fees for parents who want to improve learning experiences for their children. It is an opportunity for students to achieve their academic dreams.”

According to Edun, Grace Children School and Grace High School, established in 1968 and 1994 respectively by Mrs. Grace Oshinowo, boast of an enabling and conducive environment with world-class facilities for the intellectual, academic, spiritual, moral and physical development of a child.

“Grace School prides itself in producing students who are the future leaders of Nigeria. In the school’s 50 years of commitment to academic excellence, it has remained the trailblazers in Nigeria’s private educational sector. Its academic prowess speaks for itself by the quality of graduates produced; who have continued to hold important positions among their contemporaries both within and outside the shores of Nigeria and hold sway in their chosen careers. Admission is open to children from all races, nationalities, religions, creed and social-economic background,” she said.