MTN Partners StarTimes

StarTimes Nigeria has partnered MTN to offer mobile internet subscribers on the network a special data bundle known as ‘StarTimes ON mobile app.’

With the video streaming bundles on StarTimes, subscribers can enjoy unlimited entertainment and video on demand (VOD) service at a cheaper data price than any other network in Nigeria.

Speaking on the development, the General Manager, Data & Devices, MTN, Abiodun Ajayi, noted that “With a data bundle of N150, subscribers can enjoy up to 60 minutes of streaming time on StarTimes ON by simply sending ST1 via SMS to 131 while for N400 customer gets up to 180 minutes of streaming time by sending ST3 via SMS to 131.”

Also commenting, the OTT Director at StarTimes Nigeria, Tony Tuo, said all MTN subscribers would also enjoy five premium channels that offer news, music, religion, movies and other entertainment content for free on StarTimes ON, a service which users of other networks have to pay to gain access to.

According to Tuo, “StarTimes ON currently boasts of 3.5 million users in Nigeria and over 12 million across Africa, making its partnership with MTN the latest in an industry where it has become a common trend for telecoms and video operators to partner towards an effective delivery in a market where VOD and live streaming is on the rise.”

StarTimes ON has more than 70 channels with over 40 of them free to users. There are 40+ self-owned channels, with more than 100 hours of programming each day in sports, news, movies, music, Telenovela & Bollywood content, religion and general entertainment.