Fidelity Bank Realigns, Appoints Joshua, Odeghe, Imman New Executive Directors

Goddy Egene

As part of corporate realignment and repositioning, the Board of Directors of Fidelity Bank Plc has announced the appointment of three new Executive Directors (EDs).

The board, which met in Lagos recently, approved the appointment of Mr. Gbolahan Joshua as Executive Director/Chief Operations and Information Officer; Mr. Obaro Odeghe, Executive Director, Corporate Bank, and Mr. Hassan Imman, Executive Director, Northern Directorate.

This is, however, subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

A statement from the bank yesterday explained that Gbolahan would have executive responsibilities for Operations, Technology, Digital Banking, Investor Relations, Strategy and Business Transformation.

Odeghe on his part would oversee all the bank’s corporate banking business covering Energy, Power, Manufacturing, Telecoms, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Construction and Real Estate.

Also, Imman would supervise all Commercial, SME, Consumer and Public Sector businesses of Fidelity Bank in the North Directorate, comprising 18 states and Abuja.

According to the bank, the elevation of the three erstwhile General Managers to Executive Director positions was consistent with the bank’s new succession strategy of grooming leaders from within.

“Over the years, we have worked assiduously at proactively preparing our people and growing the talent and leadership pool in the bank, so that when opportunities arise, we do not always have to look outside. I am most delighted that our three new EDs were all appointed from within,” Fidelity Bank CEO, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo, said.

The strong and cohesive Board of Directors of Fidelity Bank led by former Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria as Chairman, Mr. Ernest Ebi, has three female EDs, which the statement described as the largest on any bank board and is made up of seasoned businessmen/technocrats as members.

“We welcome Gbolahan, Obaro and Hassan to the board. Collectively they have with them, varied and deep industry knowledge and relevant experiences that will not only deepen but engender even more robust discussions and engagements at board level. Please join me in congratulating them,” Ebi said.

Gbolahan attended King’s College Lagos and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting. He is a Chartered Accountant and has attended several executive and banking specific programmes in leading educational and professional institutions including Harvard, IMD, and Euromoney. He has 20 years of comprehensive experience across various areas of Assurance and Banking including, Operations, Technology, Digital Banking, Strategy, Business Transformation, Finance, Treasury, Mergers and Acquisitions

Also, Obaro attended Edo College, Benin City and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture and an MBA. He has gained exposures from top global educational and professional institutions including Harvard, Wharton and Kelloggs. He has 24 years of banking experience across various areas of banking including; corporate banking, commercial banking, SMEs, consumer banking, institutional banking, trade finance and operations.

Imman, o his part, holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics, has two Masters’ Degrees and an MBA. He has attended programmes in Harvard, Stanford, Wharton and other leading international educational and professional institutions. He has 25 years of comprehensive experience across various areas of banking including; commercial banking, consumer banking, SMEs, institutional banking, trade finance, operations, treasury and risk management.

Fidelity Bank is a full-fledged commercial bank operating in Nigeria, with over 4.2 million customers who are serviced across its 240 business offices and various other digital banking channels. Focused on select niche corporate banking sectors as well as Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Fidelity Bank is rapidly implementing a digital based retail banking strategy which has resulted in an exponential growth in deposits and a corresponding surge in customer enrolment on the bank’s flagship mobile/internet banking products.