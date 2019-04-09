36 Killed, Scores Injured as Bandits, Vigilantes Clash in Katsina Community

By Francis Sardauna in Katsina

No fewer than 36 persons were killed in a clash between vigilantes and bandits in Tsaminyar-Jino community in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The development, according to the residents, started on Sunday when the vigilantes killed one Baban Kusa, a suspected bandit terrorising the community.

The vigilantes were said to have stormed the community market at about 1:39.p.m and killed Kusa, which led to a reprisal by the bandits.

The police, however, said 14 people were killed during the clash.

Confirming the clash to newsmen Tuesday, the Village Head of Tsamiyar Jino, Alhaji Ja’afaru Bello, said 36 persons were killed and many sustained varying degrees of injuries.

He said: “The reports I received indicates that 36 persons were killed during the unfortunate incident. As I speak to you corpses have littered our farmlands.

“We called the security personnel, but when they came and saw what was going on they just left without any information. So, we were scared of retrieving the corpses yesterday.