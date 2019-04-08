Zenith Bank Appoints Ebenezer Onyeagwu GMD/CEO

By Obinna Chima

The Board of Directors of Zenith Bank Plc has appointed Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu as the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of the financial institution.

The appointment becomes effective from June 1, 2019.

Onyeagwu, according to a letter to the regulatory authorities dated April 8, 2019, which was seen by THISDAY on Monday morning, replaces Mr. Peter Amangbo, whose tenure expires on May 31, 2019.

The letter signed by the Company Secretary/General Counsel, Michael Osilama, added: “The appointment is consistent with the bank’s tradition and succession strategy of grooming leaders from within.”

Prior to his appointment, Onyeagwu was the Deputy Managing Director of the bank since October 28, 2016 and has close to 30 years cognate banking experience of which 17 years has been with Zenith Bank.

Details later . . .

