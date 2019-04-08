Police Deploy Task Force to Katsina to Combat Banditry, Kidnapping

By Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Acting Inspector General of Police (IG) Muhammed Adamu has deployed Special Task Force to eight frontline local government areas of Katsina State in order to combat kidnapping and banditry in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police Sanusi Buba, who disclosed this Monday during the inauguration of IG-Special Squad code named “Operation Puff Adder”, said the officers would be camped in three strategic locations covering the eight frontline local governments to tackle the menace in the affected communities.

He said the squad had undergone one-week security specialised training facilitated by the International Peace Keeping Training team from the Force Headquarters, Abuja, affirming that the “well-trainned” officers were capable of addressing the scenario.

According to Buba, “The officers will be deployed in eight frontline local government areas of Katsina State with a mandate to identity, engage and arrest suspected bandits and also to respond to distress calls within their locations.

“The Operation Puff Adder comprises units from Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Units (CTU), IGP-Special Tactical Squad (STS), Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), IGP-Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD).”

The state police chief appealed to residents of the state to support the police by providing credible information that will lead to the arrest of suspected persons in connection with heinous crimes.

He warned that the force would not fold its arms and watch any person or group of persons undermine the law of the land, adding that the force would deal with anybody found wanting.

“I also wish to warn all persons within the communities aiding the bandits either by way of information or provision of logistics, like fuel and food items to desist from such unwholesome practice or be prepared to face the consequences,” he added.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari, represented by the Secretary to the State Government Mustapha Inuwa, described kidnapping and banditry as alarming in the state and urged the security personnel not to centre their operations in the state capital but move round the affected communities.

Masari said his administration is determined to assist the security agencies with all the needed security apparatus in order to end what he termed as very unfortunate development, adding that the situation must be addressed within a short time.

He said: “All what the police and other sister security agencies require, the state government will reasonably provide. You are aware that there are other competitive needs but we believe security is the most important. So whatever it takes, the government is determined to provide.”