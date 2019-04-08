Ndume Vows Not to Step down for Lawan

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, Monday in Abuja vowed not to step down for Senator Ahmad Lawan (Yobe North), in the race for Senate Presidency.

Ndume who made the pledge in the State House after holding a meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said he was still busy making consultations on his ambition.

Ndume who declined to answer questions from State House correspondents, was however asked to confirm rumours that he had stepped down for Lawan.

But shocked by the claim, the senator who had declined granting interview, found it imperative to deny the insinuation as he swiftly cut in, saying, “Me? Step down? I’m consulting.”

His reaction smacked of commitment to his pursuit which ruled out the possibility of any future withdrawal from the race.

Asked why he was in the State House, he said “VP is my oga. I come to see him.”