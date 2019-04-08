FG, NACCIMA Hail Ugwuanyi for Enhancing Ease of Doing Business

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah, and the National President of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Iyalode Alaba Lawson, have commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his administration’s innovative measures and steadfastness in enhancing the ease of doing business in the state.

The duo also congratulated Ugwuanyi for the state’s recent impressive rating as second in the list of the five most reformed states in ease of doing business in the country, in 2018.

Kaduna, Enugu, Abia, Lagos and Anambra States were last week, rewarded at the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) Awards 2019 for being top reformed states in ease of doing business in 2018. The awards were presented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, at the Old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking during opening ceremony of the 30th Enugu International Trade Fair, the minister who was represented by his Senior Special Adviser, Emeka Ifezulike, said that the recent feat recorded by Ugwuanyi’s administration “is no mean achievement”, stressing: “Governor of the State, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his steadfastness in making Enugu State very conducive for businesses to thrive”.

The minister also applauded the governor of for his administration’s enormous assistance to the Enugu Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, which he said contributed to the success story of the body in the state.

On his part, the National President of NACCIMA, Lawson, thanked Ugwuanyi for his administration’s support to the chamber’s movement to its permanent site in Enugu, as well as the state government’s “tireless efforts at promoting the growth of the private sector in Enugu State”.

The National President told Ugwuanyi that “NACCIMA is pleased with the great steps your administration has taken in the growth and development of the MSME programme, which has brought about the recent launch of National MSME Clinic in Enugu by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo in October 2018”.

Responding, Ugwuanyi, who was represented by his deputy, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, reiterated his administration’s commitment in promoting ease of doing business in Enugu State.

The governor maintained that “in line with the prevailing attitude in the country, we are taking concrete measures to enhance the ease of doing business in the state while being fully engaged in a campaign to attract investors who will help us harness the state’s vast potentials in diverse areas including agriculture, solid minerals, manufacturing, tourism, power generation, medicare, education, financial services, technology”.