NDLEA Arrests 121 Drug Suspects in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Katsina State Command, has apprehended 121 suspects of drug peddling including students of tertiary institutions in the state between January to April 2019.

The agency, equally, disclosed that within the period, 65.6082 kg of cannabis sativa, 10.746 tablets of psychotropic substances and 3.8 litres of codeine were seized from the suspects.

The Assistant State Commandant of the agency in charge of Operations and Intelligence, Dechi Elisha David disclosed this at a press briefing yesterday, noting that the suspects were nabbed at Kofar Marusa, hotels, Kofar Guga, motorize patrol and some parts of the state.

According to him, items seized from the suspects include, Cannabis Sativa, Tramadol, Exol, Dapsol, Diazepam, Codeine, Rubber Solution and Formalin, popularly known as Suck and Die”, he added.

He explained that at least 77 persons with drug abuse predicament were counselled, while 46 drug dealers were convicted at the state division of the Federal High Court, Katsina.

David, however, said the command had embarked on constant raid of drug peddlers’ hideouts across the state to checkmate incidences of violence and crimes in the state.

He said the command “has intensified effort to curtail the trafficking and use of both conventional and unconventional drug substances. We are doing this through increased patrols, surveillance and the dislodgement of known drug joints across the state.”

The assistant commandant urged traditional and religious leaders “not to relent in their effort and cooperation with the agency in order to tackle the menace of drug abuse in the state.”

He explained that the agency in synergy with non-governmental organizations was sensitizing youths and women on the implications of drug abuse, warning them to shun drug abuse because of its harmful effect.