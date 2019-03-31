Kanu Dismisses Bail Revocation as Meaningless

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has dismissed the revocation of his bail by the Federal High Court in Abuja, describing it as meaningless.

Kanu in a special broadcast on Saturday night on Radio Biafra, which was monitored by our correspondent in Awka also dared the federal government to come for him if it could.

Speaking during the broadcast, the leader of IPOB said that the bail revocation was a ploy by the federal government to involve International Police(Interpol) with the aim of stopping him from travelling freely across the world to make case for the independence of Biafra.

He said, “I am not a Nigerian citizen therefore your silly bail revocation is completely meaningless to me. My devotion to the absolute and puritanical pursuit of the total restoration of the sovereignty of the Republic of Biafra is unwavering.

“My lawyers are waiting for an Interpol red notice against my name and all hell will break loose. If the intention of (Justice) Binta Nyako is to curtail my travels, thereby limiting IPOB diplomatic offensive, then let me assure Biafrans that our enemies have failed too.

“Should they request Interpol intervention in this matter, I will give my lawyers here in the UK the instruction we need to launch a no holds barred legal assault on the Zoo(Nigeria). So I am waiting for them. Europe and Interpol is not a bunch of wild beasts like Nigerian law courts and her security services. In Europe there is rule of law which is also binding on Interpol too.”

Kanu said he would not be deterred by the bail revocation or the plan to use the Interpol to track him down, rather he would continue to travel to and from civilised countries where rule of law obtains, to make case for Biafra’s freedom.

He said, “I am a Biafran that holds a British citizenship. Nigerian law courts and their poorly educated judges is of no consequence to me.”

He condemned the news of the revocation of his bail, saying that it was only a ploy used to overshadow the damaging testimony of the inhuman torture his three members who were still being detained were undergoing in detention.

He added that treasonable felony, the charge against him, was not a crime that could be committed by merely carrying Biafra flag about and preaching secession, but one that could only be committed using guns, bombs and other dangerous weapons, which his group has never been associated with.

He warned the federal government not to dare him as he was capable of causing trouble for Nigeria, describing himself as a destructively stubborn person.