Tribunal Dismisses Onnoghen’s No Case Submission

*Orders Him to enter his defence Monday

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has dismissed the No Case Submission filed by the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, in his non asset declaration charges at the tribunal.

Chairman of the CCT, Danladi Umar, who dismissed the no case submission also ordered the defendant to enter his defence if he has any.

Umar in his ruling held that the confessional statement of the defendant was enough evidence to warrant that he enters his defence.

The CCT boss said he would not allow technicalities to arrive at a conclusion in the trial of Onnoghen.

Umar further held that the defence rather than allowing the defendant to take punishment due to him for his confessional statement was out to prevent the tribunal from doing its job.

He stressed that the tribunal will not shy away from giving punishment to anybody no matter his position.

Details later.. ..