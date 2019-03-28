CUPP Disowns Alleged Endorsement of Ganduje

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has dissociated itself from a group that called itself the Kano State chapter of the coalition, which on Wednesday reportedly endorsed the reelection of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State.

The group, led by Isah Nuhu Isah, during a solidarity visit to Ganduje, claimed that the parties that made up the coalition in the state had dropped their plan to challenge the governor’s victory at the just-concluded supplementary election, at the tribunal.

The CUPP national spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, in a statement on Thursday, said the coalition was not meant for any state jamboree as being witnessed in Kano.

Ugochinyere noted that the CUPP is a national coalition formed to work for the emergence of the presidential candidate of the Peoples

Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and the protection of national interest.

He stressed that the position of the CUPP remains that Ganduje is parading a stolen mandate that will be retrieved from him.

According to him, “The recruitment of APC agents from Ganduje Villagen to come under the name of CUPP to support the stolen mandate he is parading is laughable and a show of the political inexperience of Ganduje which led to his disgraceful outing at the ballot in the first place.”

“The coalition therefore has not, and will never endorse him because we will not be part of the illegality that foisted him on the people

of Kano State who roundly rejected him as seen during the election.”