Osun Guber: Adeleke, PDP’s Petition Meritorious, Says Tribunal

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja has held that the petition of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Isiaka Adeleke, and the PDP, challenging the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor Gboyega Oyetola at the September 2018 governorship election in Osun State is meritorious.

The three man panel of the tribunal led by Justice Ibrahim Sirajo, in a ruling delivered before the main Judgment, held that the petition has merit and accordingly dismissed the objections filed by Governor Oyetola, APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Both Adeleke and the PDP in their different petitions had urged the tribunal to declare that he scored the highest lawful votes in the election and should be declared as winner.

However, Oyetola, APC and INEC had filed their notices of preliminary objection against the petition on the grounds that the petition is incompetent adding that the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the petition.

Delivering the‎ lead ruling of the three-man tribunal, Justice Peter Obi, held that the objections were misconceived and accordingly dismissed them.

The tribunal further held that it has jurisdiction to hear the petition.

Details later…