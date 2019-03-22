Dogara Alleges Plot to Implicate Him in Criminal Conspiracy

By Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has raised an alarm over alleged plot by the Bauchi State government to implicate him in criminal conspiracy.

The Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs to Dogara, Mr. Turaki Hassan, in a statement Wednesday, said the Inspector General of Police (IG) Mohammed Adamu and other security agencies have been put on notice in this regard.

In another statement on Thursday, Speaker Dogara said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is working in concert with Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar to rob Bauchi people of their mandate by deliberately delaying the collation of Tafawa Balewa votes.

He said the Bauchi Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Ibrahim Abdullahi, in anticipation of an ex-parte order which was obeyed even before it was enrolled and served on INEC National Chairman in Abuja, the Bauchi REC hastily said he will obey the order that was not served on him.

In a letter dated Thursday, March 21, 2019 and addressed to the IG and copied to the Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS), the Speaker said he was in receipt of credible information of an ongoing plot to plant false evidence in form of branded motorbikes and cars bearing the logo of his party (PDP) and his pictures, which will be used to commit crimes and implicate him in criminal activities.

He said: “I write to inform the Inspector General of Police that I am in receipt of credible intelligence about an ongoing plot by Bauchi State government to implicate me in a criminal conspiracy.

“The Bauchi State government has procured hundreds of motorbikes and cars which are being branded in the Government House, Bauchi with my pictures and logo of my party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and my name inscribed.

“The plan is that the Bauchi State government will engage some criminal elements and give them the branded motorbikes and cars which they will use to commit crime and thereafter abandon them at the scene so as to implicate me.

“I am, by this letter, putting the police and other security agencies on notice so as to be on the watchout for these criminal elements intended to be deployed by Bauchi State Government.”

He provided the pictures of the branded stickers to the police authority to drive home his arguement.

Also, noting that some forces stalled the collation of Tafawa Balewa votes to allow Governor Abubakar to fraudulently raise enough votes to cover the margin between him and Senator Bala Mohammed, Dogara said: “If he succeeds in this on Saturday; God forbid, then by Monday the world will be told that the ex-parte order granted by the Federal High Court, Abuja has been vacated to enable collation of Tafawa Balewa votes, which will pave the way for Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar to be declared winner with whatever margin he makes from the supplementary elections. If on the other hand, Gov Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar is unable to exceed the margin of lead from the votes he may fraudulently allocate to himself from the supplementary elections then Tafawa Balewa votes will be hotly contested so that he can have another opportunity of rigging his way back to power having been overwhelmingly rejected by the people of Bauchi State.

“So, Bauchi people and indeed the world should know that the chief facilitator of this evil plot is no other person than the Bauchi REC, Ibrahim Abdullahi in collaboration with rogue elements within the security services.

“We also have it on good authority that security personnel have been deployed in all the affected polling units with the specific instruction to rig the election for Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar even, if people will be killed.

“The world must also know that Bauchi election is already won and lost. The winner is Senator Bala A. Mohammed (Kauran Bauchi) while the loser is Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar.”