Atiku Has No Reason to Challenge Buhari’s Victory in Court, Says Niger Gov

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello, has said that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has no reason to go court because the February 23 presidential election was free and fair enough not to have warranted any challenge.

Sani-Bello who made the claim while answering questions from journalists shortly after paying a congratulatory visit to President Muhammadu Buhari, winner of tge election, at the State House

In Abuja on Thursday, also reasoned that some people go to court after election either because they are being propelled by the expectation of miracles or by individuals who want to make merchandise of them.

He said, “It’s not unusual. When you lose elections, you go to court for so many reasons. It could be that you think you won or it could be that someone is telling you that you’ve won or it could be that someone is telling you some miracles can happen.

“It could also be that someone wants to get money from you. So, there is no reason why after a free and fair election has been concluded and it’s clear in the eyes of the world, one person still believes that there were shady dealings.

“Anyone who feels dissatisfied is free to approach a court of law. It’s a free world. Everyone is entitled to his opinion. But honestly, from what I saw in Niger, this election has been the fairest election we have conducted so far.”