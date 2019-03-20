Five Feared killed as Cult Groups Clash in Akwa Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Five persons were feared killed as two cult groups clashed in Urua Ekpa community in Itu Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The two-day cult war in the area, in the outskirts of Uyo, the state capital, reportedly occurred last Tuesday night and continued till the morning of Wednesday also leaving many wounded.

Sources said that the cult clash was between members of the Viking confraternity and the dreaded Iceland group.

While three persons were allegedly killed on Tuesday, two persons were reportedly killed Wednesday morning.

The cause of the cult rampage could not be ascertained as the state police command refused to comment on the development. But a source said the two groups clashed over the issue of girl friend.

Besides the number of death reportedly recorded, people also lost their phones, hand bags, jeweries, cash and other variables in the process of running for their dear lives.

As at Wednesday, shops within the vicinity were locked while police beefed up security and more patrol vans deployed.

A source said: “At about 9 pm on Tuesday when I was returning home from the market, I heard a gunshot down the street and I thought it was a tyre of a vehicle that got burst but after some time I heard another gunshot again. It was when I heard the second gunshot that I knew something was wrong.

“A few minutes later, I heard people running and screaming and by this time, the gunshots were everywhere, there was sporadic shooting.

“Since yesterday, this area has been under serious security threat. We couldn’t sleep last night. Three persons including one of our neighbours have been killed.”

Another source in the area said: “There was a big problem in this our village, yesterday (Tuesday). It continued this morning and I can confirm to you that two persons have died in this our street.

“I was preparing to come to my barbing saloon this morning (Wednesday), when a group of guys started chasing our neighbour, they later caught up with him down the street, where they mercilessly murdered him.”