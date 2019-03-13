FG Doing Its Best to Correct Past Mismanagement, Says Buhari

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday in Abuja said the federal government was doing its best to correct and reverse the terrible mismanagement the country had experienced, saying, “with some luck, our best will be good enough.”

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said Buhari made the comment while receiving a delegation of non-career ambassadors who visited him in the State House to congratulate him on his re-election.

Adesina said Buhari stated that Nigeria was trying to live within its means, “so we can improve our lot,” adding that government was determined to upgrade the country’s profile, both locally and internationally.

He also said the president submitted that it would be inexcusable for the government not to take care of its ambassadors in their various stations, noting that it was the reason special attention was being paid to the country’s foreign missions.

According to the statement, Ambassador Ashimiyu Olaniyi, who spoke on behalf of the delegation, observed that both Buhari’s election in 2015, and his recent reelection, were divine interventions in the affairs of the country.

“You are God-sent. You have always come on stage at the critical moments of our national history to right the wrongs of the past,” Olaniyi was quoted as saying.

According to the statement, Olaniyi added that the president would be remembered “as an astute political leader who does not interfere in the political affairs of states,” arguing that such singular quality had given credibility to all elections conducted since 2015.

It also said the delegation submitted that apart from records of achievements in the three focal areas of securing the country, reviving the economy, and fighting corruption, Olaniyi added that “your integrity is responsible for your victory, which we are privileged to celebrate with you today.”

Adesina said the ambassador appreciated the intervention funds that were released to various missions abroad, and pledged continued loyalty and support to the Buhari administration.