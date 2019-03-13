Emergency Responders Pump Oxygen into Wreck at Lagos School Building Collapse Site

Rescue four more victims

Appeal for blood donation

Chiemelie Ezeobi and Sunday Ehigiator

To keep the remaining persons still trapped underneath the rubble of the collapsed building alive, emergency workers are pumping oxygen into the wreck.

Rescue operation is currently ongoing to bring out those who are still trapped, among them a teacher, said to have confirmed she has about 20 pupils with her underneath the rubble.

As at 7.05pm, four more persons were rescued alive, as the search continues.

Meanwhile, an appeal has been made for blood donation to the rescued victims currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Speaking on the threat of distressed buildings in the area, the Lagos Island Local Government Chairman, Samau Bashua, said: “The primary thing now is to save more lives and that is what everyone here is concerned about now. Legislation as to illegal private schools and distress building, that would definitely come in afterwards.

“We have the state government agency which is the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), which is actually working on that. We will also want to identify that at the local government level, we made submission to the state government and we are also collaborating with them to identify more of these buildings as we have been doing.

“ We are more local, we know the buildings. We will identify more and pass it on to government for seal up.”

Meanwhile, the rescue operation is being carried out by LASEMA and other emergency responders such as the Lagos State Ambulance Service, Lagos State Fire Service, Lagos State Building Control Agency, Federal Fire Service.

Others include National Emergency Management Agency, Nigeria Police Force, Rapid Response Squad, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps. Nigeria Red Cross Society and Lagos State Neighborhood and Safety Corps.