Nasarawa Governor-elect, Sule, Invites Opponents for Govt of Unity

By Emmanuel Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State Governor-elect, Abdullahi Sule, has invited his opponents in the just concluded governorsip election in the state to join him in forming a government of unity.

The Nasarawa State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Sunday declared the result of the keenly contested 2019 gubernatorial election in the state which saw the emergence of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Sule as the winner of the election.

Sule therefore extended his hand of fellowship to his opponents Monday in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, at a press conference.

He said: “Let me use this opportunity to extend my hands of fellowship and appeal to my fellow contestants across party lines to join me in the task of building a united and peaceful state for the benefit of all.

“This victory is not only for the APC but for the entire people of Nasarawa State, irrespective of any political, religious or tribal affiliations.”

The governor-elect said that his election has not only opened another vista for consolidation on the achievements recorded by the outgoing governor of the state, Umaru Tanko Al-makura, and his predecessors, but has become a dream come true for the people of the state whose yearnings and aspirations is to have a leader who is fully prepared to sustain the tempo of developing the foundation.

“I want to assure you that the confidence reposed in me will not be misplaced,” he maintained.