Umahi’s PDP Wins in All 13 LGs in Ebonyi Guber Poll

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Governor, Mr. David Umahi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has won in all the 13 local government areas in Saturday’s gubernatorial election in the state.

THISDAY gathered that PDP has won all the 24 seats of the state House of Assembly as declared in each of the constituencies in the state.

In a landslide victory, Umahi won in the 13 local government areas in the state to beat his main challenger and APC governorship candidate, Senator Sonni Ogbuoji.

After collation of the results from the 13 council areas of the state at the INEC headquarters in Abakaliki, the state Collation Officer, Prof. Frank Chukwuemeka-Eze, announced a recess of two hours to enable the commission reconvene and announce the winner of the election.

However, there was no objection on the results declared by the local government collation officers by the political party agents.

The results in the 13 local government areas include:

1. ONICHA LG

PDP – 52,851

APC – 2,497

2. OHAOZARA LGA

PDP – 48,256

APC – 1,004

3. IKWO LGA

PDP – 37,9,47

APC – 11,475

4. IZZI LGA

PDP – 34,199

APC – 13430

5. OHAUKWU LGA

PDP – 30,606

APC – 9,943

6. AFIKPO SOUTH LGA

PDP – 27,720

APC – 9,275

7. EZZA SOUTH LGA

PDP – 27,583

APC – 3,245

8. ISHIELU LGA

PDP – 26,700

APC – 3,105

9. ABAKALIKI

PDP – 26,809

APC – 9,815

10. EBONYI LGA

PDP – 25,830

APC – 5,951

11. AFIKPO NORTH

PDP – 21,245

APC – 7,446

12. IVO LGA

PDP – 19,166

APC – 2,055

13. EZZA NORTH LGA

PDP – 14,181

APC – 2,482