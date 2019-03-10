Umahi’s PDP Wins in All 13 LGs in Ebonyi Guber Poll

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki
The Ebonyi State Governor, Mr. David Umahi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has won in all the 13 local government areas in Saturday’s gubernatorial election in the state.
THISDAY gathered that PDP has won all the 24 seats of the state House of Assembly as declared in each of the constituencies in the state.
In a landslide victory, Umahi won in the 13 local government areas in the state to beat his main challenger and APC governorship candidate, Senator Sonni Ogbuoji.
After collation of the results from the 13 council areas of the state at the INEC headquarters in Abakaliki, the state Collation Officer, Prof. Frank Chukwuemeka-Eze, announced a recess of two hours to enable the commission reconvene and announce the winner of the election.
However, there was no objection on the results declared by the local government collation officers by the political party agents.
The results in the 13 local government areas include:
1. ONICHA LG
PDP – 52,851
APC – 2,497
2. OHAOZARA LGA
PDP – 48,256
APC – 1,004
3. IKWO LGA
PDP – 37,9,47
APC – 11,475
4. IZZI LGA
PDP – 34,199
APC – 13430
5. OHAUKWU LGA
PDP – 30,606
APC – 9,943
6. AFIKPO SOUTH LGA
PDP – 27,720
APC – 9,275
7. EZZA SOUTH LGA
PDP – 27,583
APC – 3,245
8. ISHIELU LGA
PDP – 26,700
APC – 3,105
9. ABAKALIKI
PDP – 26,809
APC – 9,815
10. EBONYI LGA
PDP – 25,830
APC – 5,951
11. AFIKPO NORTH
PDP – 21,245
APC – 7,446
12. IVO LGA
PDP – 19,166
APC – 2,055
13. EZZA NORTH LGA
PDP – 14,181
APC – 2,482