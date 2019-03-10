PDP Boycotts Rescheduled Assembly Polls in Kogi LG

Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Mopamuro Local Government Area of Kogi State has boycotted Sunday’s rescheduled House of Assembly election.

The House of Assembly election held across the country Saturday, but that of Mopamuro Constituency was slated for Sunday because the ballot papers of Ankpa LGA were wrongly sent to the constituency.

Confirming the boycott, former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Arch. Yomi Awoniyi, said the leadership of Mopamuro LGA PDP, having consulted with the Zonal and State leadership of the party hierarchy, had withdrawn from Sunday’s (today’s) House of Assembly Election.

The withdrawal, according to Awoniyi, is to essentially save lives and properties.

In his words, “the brazen ballot box snatching that was experienced in the adjoining local government areas in the yesterday’s elections, the shooting of party agents in a very senseless manner, harassment of PDP candidates in adjoining local government areas, particularly that of Yagba West to be specific and the influx of hoodlums from outside Mopamuro and the incessant gunshots which had reign the skies at night for the last three days, and the Mopamuro House of Assembly election being a stand alone, where all the apparatus of thuggery would be unleashed in Mopamuro, the party feels our victory is not worth the blood of any citizen of this local government area.

Awoniyi said “the party is therefore inviting their party agents to stay clear from the election as we’re boycotting the election”

A letter boycotting the Assembly election, signed by the Local Government Party Chairman, Olasunmol Fatobi, has already been submitted to the Kogi State Independent National Electoral Commission.