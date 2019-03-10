Kwankwaso Loses Own LGA to Ganduje in Kano

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former governor of Kano State, has lost his local government area to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s governorship election.

The incumbent governor and candidate of APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, who is seeking re-election, defeated PDP in Madobi LGA where Kwankwaso hails from.

Announcing the governorship election results in Madobi on Sunday, the Returning Officer for the LGA, Dr Shehu Usman-Yahaya, said Ganduje won with 182 margin.

He said that Ganduje scored 24,491 to defeat the PDP governorship candidate, Abba Kabir-Yusuf, who polled 24,309 votes.

The APC governorship candidate also won in Rano and Kunchi LGAs.

The Returning Officer for Rano LGA, Prof. Mansur Auwalu-Bindawa, said APC scored 16,694 votes to defeat PDP which polled 14,892 votes.

In Kunchi LGA, the Returning Officer, Dr Mohammed Yusha’u, announced that APC won with 16,157 votes to defeat PDP which got 13,171 votes.

In Makoda LGA, Ganduje also defeated PDP’s candidate, Abba Kabir-Yusuf.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Aliyu Sulaiman-Kantudu, said Ganduje scored 22,788 to defeat PDP which got 9,356 votes. (NAN)