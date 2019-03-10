Ganduje Wins Three out of Four LGs in Kano

Results of the governorship and House of Assembly elections in Kano trickling in, have indicated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has won three of the four LGAs so far announced.

The four local governments, which results have been announced are Albasu, Bebeji, Bunkure and Karaye.

Announcing the governorship election results, the Returning Officer for Albasu Local Government, Prof. Mustapha Hassan-Bichi, said that the APC candidate and incumbent governor Ganduje won the election in the area.

According to him, Ganduje won the election with 25,358 votes to defeat his PDP opponent, Abba Kabir-Yusuf, who polled 18,401 votes.

Similarly, the Returning Officer for Bunkure Local Government, Prof. Nuraddeen Magaji of Bayero University, who announced the governorship election results, said that the APC candidate won the election with 20,271 votes to defeat Abba Kabir-Yusuf of PDP, who scored 19,932 votes.

Announcing the results for the elections in Karaye Local Government, the Returning Officer, Prof. Bello Idris-Tijjani, said that the APC governorship candidate, Ganduje, won with a total of 18,770 votes to defeat his PDP candidate counterpart, Abba Kabir-Yusuf, who posted 17,163 votes.

However, in Bebeji Local Government, the PDP gubernatorial candidate Abba Kabir-Yusuf defeated his APC counterpart, Ganduje.

Announcing the results, the Returning Officer for the local government, Prof. Ibrahim Barde of Bayero University Kano, said Kabir-Yusuf won with 18,533 votes with Ganduje securing 17,418 votes. (NAN)