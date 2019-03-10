APC’s Dapo Abiodun in Early Lead in Ogun

Femi Ogbonnikan In Abeokuta

The Ogun State candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Dapo Abiodun, has won seven local governments out of the eight council areas so far declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday morning.

The seven local government areas the APC Governorship Candidate has won, include Ijebu-Ode (13,234), Odeda (8,030), Ijebu North-East (7,268), Odogbolu (12,529), Sagamu (23,737), Ijebu East (10,726) and Abeokuta South (19,414).

The APM candidate, Hon Adekunle Akinlade, won Ewekoro Local Government Area, where he polled 7,588 votes to beat the APC candidate, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

Here are Ogun State governorship election results released so far by INEC.

(1) Ijebu Ode LGA (11 wards)

ADC 349

APC 13, 234

APM 4,401

PDP 7,289

(2) Odeda Local Government (10 wards)

ADC 4327

APC 8,030

APM 6,454

PDP 3,482

(3) Ijebu North-East LGA (10 wards)

ADC 541

APC 7,268

APM 2,785

PDP 3,482

Results of a polling unit in Ilese was cancelled

(4) Ewekoro LGA (10 wards)

ADC 3,241

APC 6,492

APM 7,588

PDP 1,418

(5) Odogbolu LGA (15 wards)

ADC 1,001

APC 12,529

APM 7,516

PDP 3,418

(6) Sagamu LGA (15 wards)

ADC 2,486

APC 23,737

APM 14, 469

PDP 4,415

The results of Ogijo/Likosi was cancelled

(7) Ijebu East LGA (11 wards)

ADC 574

APC 10,726

APM 5,147

PDP 5,296

(8) Abeokuta South LGA (15 wards)

ADC 13,572

APC 19,414

APM 18,767

PDP 1,770