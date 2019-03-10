APC’s Dapo Abiodun in Early Lead in Ogun

Femi Ogbonnikan In Abeokuta
The Ogun State candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Dapo Abiodun, has won seven local governments out of the eight council areas so far declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday morning.
The seven local government areas the APC Governorship Candidate has won, include Ijebu-Ode (13,234), Odeda (8,030), Ijebu North-East (7,268), Odogbolu (12,529), Sagamu (23,737), Ijebu East (10,726) and Abeokuta South (19,414).
The APM candidate, Hon Adekunle Akinlade, won Ewekoro Local Government Area, where he polled 7,588 votes to beat the APC candidate, Prince Dapo Abiodun.
Here are Ogun State governorship election results released so far by INEC.
(1) Ijebu Ode LGA (11 wards)
ADC 349
APC 13, 234
APM 4,401
PDP 7,289
(2) Odeda Local Government (10 wards)
ADC 4327
APC 8,030
APM 6,454
PDP 3,482
(3) Ijebu North-East LGA (10 wards)
ADC 541
APC 7,268
APM 2,785
PDP 3,482
Results of a polling unit in Ilese was cancelled
(4) Ewekoro LGA (10 wards)
ADC 3,241
APC 6,492
APM 7,588
PDP 1,418
(5) Odogbolu LGA (15 wards)
ADC 1,001
APC 12,529
APM 7,516
PDP 3,418
(6) Sagamu LGA (15 wards)
ADC 2,486
APC 23,737
APM 14, 469
PDP 4,415
The results of Ogijo/Likosi was cancelled
(7) Ijebu East LGA (11 wards)
ADC 574
APC 10,726
APM 5,147
PDP 5,296
(8) Abeokuta South LGA (15 wards)
ADC 13,572
APC 19,414
APM 18,767
PDP 1,770