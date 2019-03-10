APC Guber Candidate Wins in 7 of 8 Gombe LGAs

From Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Results so far released from eight out of the eleven Local Government Areas by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer in Gombe State, Professor Saminu Abdulrahman, Vice-Chansellor, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, shows that the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya, is leading with 247,472 votes to Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Bayero Nafada’s 157,037 votes.

The eight LGAs where results have been released are Gombe, Nafada, Kwami, Billiri, Kaltungo, Yamaltu-Deba, Funakaye and Shongom.

Bayero Nafada won in only Nafada Local Government Area with 17,937 to Inuwa’s 9,018 votes.

Results from Balanga, Akko and Dukku LGAs, all strongholds of the APC are being awaited as at the time of filing this report.

Results released are as follow;

Gombe = PDP 21,673, APC 68,384

Shongom = PDP 12,994, APC 13,463

Kaltungo = PDP 22,259, APC 26,744

Yamaltu = Deba, PDP 25,852 , APC 52,521

Kwami = PDP 18,240, APC 30,539

Billiri = PDP 18,063, APC 18,612.

Funakaye = PDP 20,020, APC 29,191.