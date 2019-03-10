APC Wins Daura, Zango Assembly Seats in Katsina

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Alhaji Nasir Yahaya of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the state assembly seat to represent Daura constituency in the Katsina house of assembly.

Dr. Abdulwahab Musa, the returning officer, who announced the results, said Nasir Yahaya scored 31,062 votes to defeat his opponent Lawal Hussaini of PDP, who scored 8,335 votes and Maryam Maidawa of SDP, who polled only 2 votes.

He said the total number of registered voters were 85,807, while those accredited were 40,822. The votes cast were 40,781, and valid votes were 39,695, while rejected votes were 10,086.

In a related development the electoral body also declared the incumbent speaker of the Katsina house of assembly, Alhaji Tasiu Musa, winner of the Zango state constituency election.

He scored 23,319 votes to win Zango LGA state constituency and secured a seat in the state house of assembly defeating Biniya Umar of PDP, who got 12,229 votes respectively.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the elections were conducted peacefully amidst tight security.(NAN)