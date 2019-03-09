Niger Gov Wins Polling Unit

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has won in his Alkali Mustafa polling unit in Kontagora town.

The governor polled 318 votes to defeat his closet challenger, Umar Mohammed Nasko of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 33 votes.

The APC also won the unit in the House of Assembly election with 247 to PDP’s 39.

In Anguwan Binni, the polling unit of the state PDP Chairman Tanko Beji, Nasko won with 179 votes, while Bello scored 144 votes.

Nasko also won at the Sha polling unit with 172 votes, while Bello got 137 votes.

All the results were announced at the polling units by the returning officers.