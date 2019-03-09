IPAC Tasks INEC, Security on Credible Assembly Poll in Ekiti

By Victor Ogunje in Abuja

Coalition of political parties in Ekiti State, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to up their games for the conduct of credible House of Assembly elections in Ekiti on Saturday.

The coalition, under the banner of Inter-party Advisory Commuter (IPAC), applauded the two agencies for working assiduously for the success of the presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

The state chairman of IPAC, Mr. Ilesanmi Omotayo, said these in Ado Ekiti on Friday after a meeting of political stakeholders on the success of today’s election.

Ekiti is one of the seven states where the governorship election will not hold today.

But the commission would conduct elections to fill 26 state House of Assembly seats in the state.

The IPAC chief urged the commission to repeat the feat recorded in the July 14, 2018 governorship election and the recent presidential and National Assembly elections, he said had been adjudged peaceful and credible by local and international observers.

Omotayo said nothing would profit the state if politicians were allowed to manipulate the electoral process in a manner that would return the state to era when results were being brazenly fabricated by politicians.

The IPAC chairman advised police to be vigilant and prevent cases of ballot snatching and stuffing by sponsored party thugs.

“Our advocacy in IPAC has always been that the votes of the electorate must count. We have always been advocating one man, one vote and on that we stand. “INEC and security must be neutral, because they must not forget that all political parties are equal in the face of the law, there are no big or small parties in our constitution.

“As much as INEC and security agencies have been trying to live up to expectations of the people, politicians must obey the rules governing the conduct of elections.

“Exhibition of do-or-die tendencies or win at all costs syndrome may make conduct if free, fair and credible poll difficult to achieve, so we must complement their efforts as well,” he advised.