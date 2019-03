By John Shiklam in Kaduna

Kaduna state governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai says even if he loses today’s election, he already has a job since President Muhammadu Buhari has won the presidential election.

El-Rufai spoke on Saturday while queuing to cast his vote at his polling unit 024 Runka/Marnona, Anguwan Sarki, Kaduna.

“I am not under any tension since President Muhammadu Buhari has won. Even if I lose , I already have a job. It is my staff that are jittery. I always share this joke,” he said.