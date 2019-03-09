Assembly Election: Ondo APC Tackles PDP over Alleged Malpractice

James Sowole in Akure

Though voting was generally peaceful in parts of Ondo State during election into the Ondo State House of Assembly, there were allegations of vote buying and hijacking of voting materials in many voting units of Ondo State.

While the major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), alleged that voting materials were carted away from some units in Eseodo Local Government area of the state, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said PDP chieftains disrupted ballot boxes in Bolowo units.

In Idanre Local Government Area, the Senator Elect for the Ondo Central Senatorial District, Ayo Akinyelure of the PDP, alleged that thugs were disturbing voters at Omifunfun in the local government.

Akinyelure also alleged that the ruling party engaged in vote buying because the party was not popular.

In Ifedore Local Government, the PDP Chairman, Mr Clement Faboyede, said the people in his voting units 6 and 7 resisted attempt by a party agent to cart away ballot boxes in the units.

However, the APC Chairman in Ondo State, Mr Ade Adetimehin, said there were challenges in Idanre Local Government as suspected PDP supporters were threatening to cause problems.

In the riverine Ilaje Local Government, the Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Banji Okunomo, said voting materials meant for Ayetoro were hijacked by hoodlums to an unknown places.

In Akure South Local Government, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Candidate for Akure South Constituency 1, Ebenezer Adeniyan said he seized sums of money from where it was being shared at Adu Memorial Grammar School. Oke Aro area of Akure.

Also in Akoko area of Ondo North Senatorial District, there were reports of low turnout of voters in several places and allegation of vote buying.