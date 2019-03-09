Fayose Loses Unit, Ward to APC

Former Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state on Saturday failed to deliver his polling unit and ward in his hometown Afao Ekiti in Irepodun Ifelodun local government area of the state to the Peoples Democratic Party.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) swept the ward in the House of Assembly election.

At Fayose’s unit at St David’s Primary School , the APC candidate in Irepodun/Ifelodun constituency (2), Alhaji Hakeem Jamiu, polled 168 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Sunday Omosilade, who got 26 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that Omosilade, who was Fayose’s personal assistant, had in a letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission, signified his intention to withdraw from the race.

He cited a lack of confidence in the neutrality of INEC to conduct free and fair election.

His withdrawal was rejected by INEC which claimed that Omosilade remains the candidate of the PDP for the constituency. INEC said he should have withdrawn from the race at least, 45 days before the poll, as allowed under the Electoral Act.

Also at units 15 and 003, Igbemo ward, Jamiu recorded 171 and 335 votes respectively , while PDP polled 0 in the two units.

The former governor also lost in his Afao/Araromi ward , as APC scored 648 while the PDP got 67 votes.(NAN)